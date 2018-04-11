Rent for some Armed Forces Retirement Home tenants may rise

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - Rent for some veterans living at the Armed Forces Retirement Home in Gulfport, Mississippi and in Washington, D.C. will rise to cover a $22 million annual deficit to operate the homes.

The Sun Herald reports residents were informed Monday that rent currently capped at 40 percent of their income will be capped at 60 percent.

No residents in assisted living, long-term care or memory support are expected to pay maximum fees.

AFRH CEO retired Army Maj. Gen. Stephen Rippe says there's a chance that rent for veterans could decrease if plans for growing revenues and cutting costs materialize.

Congress has covered the shortfall for the operation of the home in recent years but has directed the AFRH and the Department of Defense to increase revenue and cut costs.

