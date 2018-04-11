Report: 20,000 parents to lose Medicaid in work proposal

Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) - Researchers at Georgetown University have found that an estimated 20,000 poor parents in Mississippi will lose health coverage over five years under a proposal requiring Medicaid recipients work for their benefits.

The Sun Herald reported Tuesday that Mississippi asked the Trump administration for permission to require at least 20 hours per week of work to gain and retain coverage under the federal-state program that helps pay for health care for the disabled and others.

The report says Mississippi's income cutoff to qualify for Medicaid coverage is about $5,610 annually for a family of three. However, those working 20 hours a week at minimum wage, or $7,540 a year, wouldn't be eligible for Medicaid, leaving them with "coverage gap."

The proposal excludes those with mental illness, the disabled and primary caregivers for people who can't care for themselves.

