Schools warn against suits over carrying guns

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - The Latest on a proposal to let people sue over gun-carry bans on public property (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

Mississippi's eight public universities are warning that sports programs could suffer if lawmakers enact a bill that could broaden where people are allowed to carry guns on public property.

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey sent a letter Wednesday saying the conference wants sports venues exempted from the law.

Sankey warns that competitors could refuse to play at the University of Mississippi or Mississippi State University if House Bill 1083 passes. It passed the full House Wednesday and awaits debate in the Senate.

Mississippi lawmakers in 2011 passed a law allowing people who take a training course to get an enhanced conceal carry license to carry guns almost anywhere on public property.

Universities have interpreted the law to only allow guns in what they declare are public spaces, which usually omits sports venues, dormitories, classrooms and other areas. But the new proposal would void any governmental rule that limits where someone can carry a gun on public property

11 a.m.

Mississippi residents with a certain type of gun license could sue governments, universities and schools for defying a law meant allow them to carry guns almost anywhere on government property.

Representatives on Wednesday approved House Bill 1083 , sending it to the Senate for more debate.

The Legislature in 2011 passed a law allowing enhanced concealed carry licenses for gun owners after a training course.

That license, for example, allows people to carry guns in hallways of courthouses. Judges and county supervisors, though, have largely retained absolute bans on guns in courthouses.

House Judiciary B Committee Chairman Andy Gipson says the measure creates a process to challenge bans. The attorney general's office would be required to investigate complaints. If the agency didn't stop violating the law, a person could then sue.

