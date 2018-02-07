Senate bill could help cities receive additional funds for infrastructure needs

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- A proposed Senate bill could help cities in Mississippi receive additional money to help with infrastructure.

The Senate passed Senate Bill 2455 which would allow a portion of sales taxes to go to road, water and sewer needs.

Sen. David Parker, R-Olive Branch, sponsored the bill. Up to $40 million would be available if the legislation becomes law.

“Our solution to the state’s infrastructure challenges will not ignore the needs of Mississippi

cities,” Lt. Gov. Reeves said. “Maintaining infrastructure is a core function of government, and

proper upkeep of roads, bridges and water and sewer systems requires continued investment.”

This bill also could bolster Mississippi’s ability to participate and receive matching funds if Congress and President Donald Trump approve a transportation plan.