Senate bill could help cities receive additional funds for infrastructure needs

By: Donesha Aldridge

Posted: Feb 07, 2018 12:21 PM CST

Updated: Feb 07, 2018 12:21 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- A  proposed Senate bill could help cities in Mississippi receive additional money to help with infrastructure.

The Senate passed Senate Bill 2455 which would allow a portion of sales taxes to go to road, water and sewer needs.

Sen. David Parker, R-Olive Branch, sponsored the bill. Up to $40 million would be available if the legislation becomes law. 

“Our solution to the state’s infrastructure challenges will not ignore the needs of Mississippi
cities,” Lt. Gov. Reeves said. “Maintaining infrastructure is a core function of government, and
proper upkeep of roads, bridges and water and sewer systems requires continued investment.”

This bill also could bolster Mississippi’s ability to participate and receive matching funds if Congress and President Donald Trump approve a transportation plan.

