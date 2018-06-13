Shots fired in Scott County between authorities and suspect Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) -

According to authorities on the scene, the pursuit started in Smith County. Deputies followed the suspect to Scott County in a stolen car.

The chase reach the Forest City Limits when the suspect wrecked the first car in the pictures. He ran up to a truck and brandished a gun at the driver and jacked the truck.

The suspect made it about a 1/4 mile down the road before leaving the road and going into a field where law enforcement cornered him and were able to arrest him.

The truck is riddled with bullet holes. At this time investigators aren't sure who, possibly the Highway Patrol, fired the shots.

Early into the chase, the suspect reportedly fired at Smith County deputies early into the chase but no word on whether gunfire was returned. They are sorting it all out now.

No one was injured.

We are working to get details and will bring you an update as soon as it becomes available.