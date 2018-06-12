State gives update on bridge closures Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - State engineers updated transportation commissioners about the status of bridge closings around Mississippi.

Specifically, the engineers talked about inspections. Normally, bridges are inspected every two years with the exception of those that are in bad shape.

According to inspectors, there are still more than a thousand that need to be flyspecked.

Governor Phil Bryant issued an emergency proclamation closing more than 200 bridges this Spring because they were not up to federal safety standards. Counties and cities closed most of the number and the MS Department of Transportation closed around 60. Only some of those have been reopened.



"But state aid tells us it's going to stay in motion for some time now. There's still a lot of bridges to inspect and we anticipate the possibility of some more closures. But the counties are doing a good job responding with the resources they have," says Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall.

The Commissioner says there's been misinformation about how inspectors are paid.

Since the Governor's proclamation was issued, the state has spent about $1.1 million on inspectors and about $10 million since this time last year.





