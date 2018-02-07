State Senate passes Bills to remedy Opiod Crisis

Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - JACKSON, Miss – The state Senate today passed legislation to address the opioid crisis that affecting many Mississippians. Both bills are headed to the House for consideration.

“We’ve got to find ways to help law enforcement, the health care community, and, most importantly, Mississippi families fight the opioid crisis,” Lt. Gov. Reeves said. “As we move through the session, these bills will allow legislators to consider issues of addiction, medical and local government burdens and find possible solutions.”

SB 2759 establishes the Mississippi Opioid Crisis Commission and would include the state health officer, members of state regulatory health care boards, and legislators to work on regulatory or legislative solutions.

Senate Bill 2840, the Opioid Crisis Intervention Act, which includes several tools to help local communities address the problem. Features of the bill include: individuals who report a victim of overdose would not be subject to arrest for reporting it, and cities could establish a pre-arrest diversion program to receive treatment instead of jail.

According to the Department of Public Safety opiod deaths in Mississippi are reaching record highs.