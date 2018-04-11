State Senator Sally Doty wins ‘Women in Politics Making a Difference Award'

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. State Senator Sally Doty (Photo: Mississippi State Senate)

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) -- Mississippi State Senator Sally Doty is the winner of the Women in Politics Making a Difference Award.

Senator Doty is one of four women honored by the National Conference of State Legislators. NCSL grants the award by recognizing outstanding women who are making their marks in their legislatures and communities. Nominees are reviewed and selected to ensure that a bipartisan, diverse group of women is profiled.

“It’s truly humbling to win a national award like this from such a distinguished national association of legislative peers from across the country,” Senator Doty said. “I believe my ability to address the people’s needs through legislation is what sets me apart from other candidates in this race. I am eager to apply those skills on behalf of Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional district in Washington.”

She is running for U.S. Congress following the pending retirement of 3rd District U.S. Representative Gregg Harper.

