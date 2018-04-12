State Supreme Court orders new mental evaluation in the case of a former death row inmate

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - State Supreme court has refused to reconsider a decision vacating a former death row inmate's execution. The Justices stood by the ruling they issued on this case in December. The decision sends the case, State of Mississippi vs. Willie C. Russell back to the original trial court in Sunflower County and orders that court to conduct a full mental evaluation to determine whether or not he will be placed back on death row to await execution.

In 1989, while serving time at Parchman, Russell stabbed and killed Corrections Officer Argenta Cotten. Later, while on death row, Russell allegedly shot at another corrections officer with a homemade 'zip gun'. The inmate claimed he was incompetent to stand trial. Experts reviewing the case asked for an additional assessment but never received one, instead relying on old data.

In the ruling, the majority of Justices maintain the lower court ruled in error and should have conducted a new mental assessment. The case will be sent back to a Sunflower County Circuit Court where a judge will order Russell to undergo a new evaluation.