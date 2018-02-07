Thompson talks about act introduced to honor Medgar Evers

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJTV) - An act was introduced in the U.S House of Representatives to honor Medgar Evers.

Evers was the first state Field Secretary of the NAACP chapter in Mississippi. He helped organize boycotts, voter registration events and investigated crimes against Blacks before his murder in 1963.

U .S. Representative Bennie Thompson spoke on the recognition.

"It will ensure that generations of Americans and people around the world will see what went on during those terrible 60s and say you know in America that should never happen again."