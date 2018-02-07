'Urine Trouble' bill passes in the House, moves to Senate

By: Donesha Aldridge

Posted: Feb 06, 2018 05:22 PM CST

Updated: Feb 07, 2018 05:15 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- A bill proposed to ban fake urine has passed in the House.

Shoppers can buy fake urine to beat drug tests, but a group in the Magnolia state are pushing against it.

The bill nicknamed "Urine Trouble" is now moving to the Senate. 

Republican Rep. Andy Gipson said synthetic human urine products are being sold in truck stops.

The Mississippi Association of Self-Insurers is pushing the bill to ban fake urine. The said it's a safety concern because drug tests should accurately reveal whether truck drivers or factory workers have dangerous chemicals in their bodies.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Don't Miss

  • Operation Tornado iPad Contest
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Operation Tornado iPad Contest

  • Caring for MS

    Caring for MS

  • Cool Schools on WJTV
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cool Schools on WJTV

Latest News - Local

Video Center