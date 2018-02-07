'Urine Trouble' bill passes in the House, moves to Senate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- A bill proposed to ban fake urine has passed in the House.

Shoppers can buy fake urine to beat drug tests, but a group in the Magnolia state are pushing against it.

The bill nicknamed "Urine Trouble" is now moving to the Senate.

Republican Rep. Andy Gipson said synthetic human urine products are being sold in truck stops.

The Mississippi Association of Self-Insurers is pushing the bill to ban fake urine. The said it's a safety concern because drug tests should accurately reveal whether truck drivers or factory workers have dangerous chemicals in their bodies.