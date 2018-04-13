Vicksburg Military Park entrance fees to increase

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Associated Press

VICKSBURG, Miss (WJTV) - If you love going to the Vicksburg National Military Park on a regular basis, you might want to go ahead and buy the $35 for an annual pass.

Entrance fees at the park will be going up $5 per car and per motorcycle, individual tickets will increase from $7 to $10. The increase is part of an across the board increase for the 117 national parks that charge entry. The other 300 national parks will remain free.

This is the first increase for Vicksburg since 2017.

The price of annual America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass and Lifetime Senior Pass will remain $80.

The fees are structured into tiers depending on the size of the park.

In Vicksburg,100 percent of entrance fees stay in the park and are devoted to spending that supports the visitor.

The change goes into effect June 1.

