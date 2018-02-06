Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BRANDON, Miss (WJTV) - The Rankin County Sheriff's Department needs your help locating the persons responsible for a recent theft at the Castlewoods Golf Course.

Sunday around 9:15 p.m., a video shows persons walking on to the golf course making away with the courses green practice range picker and removing the picker attachment before walking off.

"They caused major damage to some of the greens and fairways and obviously have no respect for those who try add value to our neighborhood," Undersheriff Raymond Duke said.

Undersheriff Duke also says that there are tracks leading onto private property and down surface streets, but the cart has yet to be recovered.

The Rankin County Sheriff's department ask that if you have any information regarding the theft, please contact them immediately.