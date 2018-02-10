18-Wheeler wreck backs up traffic on I-20 in Vicksburg

By: Margaret-Ann Carter

Posted: Feb 10, 2018 05:09 PM CST

Updated: Feb 10, 2018 05:09 PM CST

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - Traffic on I-20 Eastbound near Clay Street is moving slowly after an 18-wheeler runs off of the interstate. MDOT traffic cameras show the left lane is blocked at this time.

Emergency responders are on scene and MDOT says it will take about another hour to clear up the accident.

Please use caution if you are traveling in this area.

We are working to find out if anyone was injured and what caused the wreck.

