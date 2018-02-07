Crash on I-55 past Lakeland Drive exit

By: Donesha Aldridge

Posted: Feb 07, 2018 05:00 PM CST

Updated: Feb 07, 2018 05:01 PM CST

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- There's a crash on I-55 past the Lakeland Drive exit.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said the southbound two left lanes are blocked.

First responders are on the scene.

Drivers need to use caution in the area.

