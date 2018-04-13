Fatal motorcycle crash on Monaco Street in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Officers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Jackson.
Police went to Monaco Street Friday afternoon.
The male driver suffered from severe injuries.
It appears that the victim hit a utility pole. Cause of the crash remains under investigation.
