Fatal motorcycle crash on Monaco Street in Jackson

By: Donesha Aldridge

Posted: Apr 13, 2018 05:56 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 13, 2018 05:59 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -- Officers are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Jackson.

Police went to Monaco Street Friday afternoon.

The male driver suffered from severe injuries. 

It appears that the victim hit a utility pole. Cause of the crash remains under investigation.

