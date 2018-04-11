Truck hauling cows overturns in Walthall County

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: MDOT Traffic

WALTHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) -- An 18-wheeler hauling cows overturned in Walthall County Wednesday morning.

It happened near Carter Road and Highway 98. Eastbound traffic was blocked for a couple of hours.

Mississippi Highway Patrol Cpl. Brandon Fortenberry said authorities were trying to locate the owner of the cows.

The scene has been cleared, Fortenberry said.

WJTV 12 is working to get additional information about what happened and if any injuries were reported.