Volunteer Firefighter Saves Paraplegic Driver from Burning Van

A man was pulled from a burning car just in the nick of time after an accident.

A volunteer Raymond firefighter was in the right place at the right time to keep this crash from becoming a tragedy.

“None of us ever do it for the recognition we are just there to help those who can’t,” Courtney Tullos said.

Tullos has been called a hero, but she says she didn’t think twice before going directly in the direction of danger when she saw a car crashed last Tuesday.

“When I got to the driver side door I noticed flames coming out from underneath the hood on the passenger side and at that time he kind of looked disoriented and a little maybe like it got knocked unconscious,” she said.

The driver crashed along part of the Natchez Trace, and had no way of saving himself. Luckily for him, his guardian angel for the day was not far behind him.

“Once I got there I noticed that he was paraplegic in a wheelchair was in the back and that’s what he was trying to fumble around and get to, but at the time the flames were hitting higher so I said we need to go and I just pulled him and got him out of harms way,” Tullos said. “At the moment you just do what you have to do to get them out and get everybody to safety the best you can. Training in adrenaline takes over.”