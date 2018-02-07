West Street Bridge Closure Drops Business Sales

The West Street Bridge in Jackson has been closed since December of 2015.

A few business owners nearby talked with us, telling us they have suffered greatly now many of them see no hope in sight.

Skipper t’s Showtyme Custom Details off West Street has been in business for decades, but the owner says he is saddened to see fellow longtime business owners packing up and moving.

All of them frustrated by the city’s response to the west street bridge.

The owner of capitol city motors says he is in the process of moving to pearl or Brandon.

Near by, bullocks auto repair has already closed its Jackson location, moving to Pearl in January.

“And that’s a landmark here,” Skipper T said. “Everybody used to go to Bullock's auto repair. And poor Beatty Street grocery. At lunch, they’ve got five cars in the parking lot.”



Mary Harden is a third generation owner of Beatty Street grocery. Her family business has been around for close to 80 years.

“Sales are down at least 40%.”Hardin said.“ It’s cutting me off the main part of the city and from so many customers, the post office. It’s going to be off from all the new things that are happening at the Westin, and it’s just killing me.”

The owners tell us they are mostly surviving on returning customers. People who are already familiar with their brands and what they offer.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Skipper T said. “I like my little shop I’m going to stay right here, but these are bigger corporations. These are high dollar operations that can’t make a living, and the city just ignores us. That way everybody around here feels. That we’re being ignored.”



We sat down with mayor Chokwe Lumumba today for an upcoming special report. During that talk, we asked him about these businesses. He says this is a situation he asked about just last week, and that despite the long wait under the previous administration the city is getting close to making repairs.



“We are working to make that happen. I actually just spoke to Martin the other day and said I want to revisit those businesses in the area. I met with them before the election and told them that we saw that as being important that we get that handled and we are trying to push forward as soon as possible,” Lumumba said.