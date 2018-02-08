What's Working: Krewe de Cardinal Coming Friday, February 9th

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - 'Tis the season! Jackson's biggest Mardi Gras Ball is coming up this Friday night.

It's Saint Richard Catholic School's biggest fundraiser of the year. For its fifth installment, Krewe de Cardinal pulls into the Railroad District, where you can let the good times roll with 12 hundred of your closest friends.

Shannon Garner is on the Krewe Committee.

She says, "We want to pull in everybody from Madison, Brandon, Fondren, all the surrounding areas. We don't want this to just be for our school, but for our community."

St. Richard Principal Jennifer David adds, "Everyone should come to Krewe de Cardinal because it is so much fun, and it's a great community time with other people to celebrate Mardi Gras."

Tickets can be purchased at www.strichardschool.org

So what do you get for your money?

Shannon gives us the rundown, "Southern Comfort Brass Band will be playing. We also have a D-J. There will be a photo booth. There will be a live and silent auction. There is going to be Cajun cuisine.

What about those items up for bid?

Shannon says, "There's a 4-wheeler. There's also a large gun safe. We'll have a trip to Sandestin."

All the money raised will go to St. Richard's STREAM lab. Think STEM plus religion and arts. Principal David explains, "When they go to the STREAM lab our students will see their textbooks come to life. They will understand these things because they can put their hands on them."

Good food, fellowship and chance to help the kids?

Shannon concludes, "It's always a good time. It starts at 7 and we're kicking people out at 11."

St. Richard is hoping to bUy some triple beam balances, robots and maybe even a 3-d printer with the money they raise this year.