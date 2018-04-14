Air Raid Tigers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Spring practice for Jackson State concludes Sunday with the team's spring game. In that spring game, the Tigers will show a much different look on offense.

It will be different because they've been slinging the ball all over the field the guidance of first-year offensive coordinator Hal Mumme.

The Air Raid founder is not only putting more pep in the Tigers' step on that side of the ball, he's also making head coach Tony Hughes feel more comfortable about his team going into the new season.

"One thing, for me, there's a calmness. Being a defensive coach and a first time head coach, and then there he is as a 25-year plus head coach on every single level kinda levels me out sometimes," Hughes said. "The big thing for us is to carry over the learning curve, to learn the new offense, to continue to play great defense as we've played the last two years. In that process it'll be exciting to see the Tigers play this year."