Clinton's Eckard signs with Ole Miss track and field
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) - Clinton High School continues its tradition of sending athletes to the SEC.
Jayda Eckard is the latest.
The sprinter signed with Ole Miss Thursday morning.
She moved to Clinton two years ago from Texas and says the move is a big reason why she ended up earning a scholarship.
"I think it's an honor. I'm happy I moved here and I had a chance to meet all of these people and I have a chance to get to the SEC," Eckard said. "Because sometimes where I lived at before, I didn't have that chance. There was really no good training but when I moved here I had the great training to do that."
According to milesplit.com, Eckard is the top runner in the state in the 400m dash.
