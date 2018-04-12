Former Callaway football coach reflects on Speaks, Taylor

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) - The 2013 Callaway high school football team was a special group and is one of the best teams in Jackson Public Schools history. In two weeks, two star players from that team have a good chance of hearing their names called in the NFL Draft.

Those players are former Ole Miss defensive tackle Breeland Speaks and offensive lineman Rod Taylor. They were two of four players who signed with Ole Miss out of high school.

Their former coach, Daryl Jones, says he knew both players had the potential to be special. Their talent back then, however, isn't what sticks out to him the most.

"My most favorite memory with that group was how they bonded together as a team," Jones said. "It was no big 'I's', no little 'U's'. Rod and Breeland both, they were just a guy on the team. I knew Rod and Breeland would be just gifted players, but I knew we could be good as a team after their sophomore season."

Jones is now the athletic director for the Hinds County School District.