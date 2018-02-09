Jackson State releases 2018 football schedule
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson State's 2018 football scheduel includes a season-opening trip to Southern Miss as well as four home games.
Here is the schedule:
Sept. 1 - at Southern Miss
Sept. 8 - vs. Tennessee State (Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis)
Sept. 15 - at Florida A&M
Sept. 22 - OPEN
Sept. 29 - vs. Alabama A&M (W.C. Gorden Classic)
Oct. 6 - at Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Oct. 13 - vs. Mississippi Valley State (homecoming)
Oct. 20 - vs. North Alabama
Oct. 27 - at Southern
Nov. 3 - vs. Prairie View A&M
Nov. 10 - at Alabama State
Nov. 17 - at Alcorn State
