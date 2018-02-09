Jackson State releases 2018 football schedule

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson State's 2018 football scheduel includes a season-opening trip to Southern Miss as well as four home games.

Here is the schedule:

Sept. 1 - at Southern Miss

Sept. 8 - vs. Tennessee State (Southern Heritage Classic in Memphis)

Sept. 15 - at Florida A&M

Sept. 22 - OPEN

Sept. 29 - vs. Alabama A&M (W.C. Gorden Classic)

Oct. 6 - at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Oct. 13 - vs. Mississippi Valley State (homecoming)

Oct. 20 - vs. North Alabama

Oct. 27 - at Southern

Nov. 3 - vs. Prairie View A&M

Nov. 10 - at Alabama State

Nov. 17 - at Alcorn State