M-Braves introduce new manager Chris Maloney

PEARL, Miss. (Mississippi Braves) - Chris Maloney was welcomed back home during his introductory press conference at Trustmark Park. The Jackson, MS native and 1983 graduate of Mississippi State University was greeted by friends and supporters as he made his first official remarks as M-Braves manager.

The new skipper will be spending his first summer since the early 1980's at his offseason home in 2018.

"When the Mississippi Braves came to Pearl, I always remember telling my wife that (coaching the Braves) would be a great job to have because I would be right here in Jackson," said Maloney.

That dream came to fruition when the Atlanta Braves named Maloney the seventh manager in M-Braves history in December after spending the previous six years as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals' major league coaching staff.

"My family is excited. I will be home more, and it will be nice, for a change, to get to sleep in my bed for most of the summer," said Maloney.

During his tenure with St. Louis, he spent time as a first base coach (2012 to 2015) and third base coach (2016 to June 2017) working under managers Tony LaRussa and Mike Matheney.

Maloney, who brings with him a wealth of experience, has won over 1,300 games at the minor league level. He spent his last five minor league seasons with the Cardinals' farm system as the Memphis Redbirds (AAA) manager, leading his teams to winning records in four of those five seasons, a Pacific Coast League Championship Series appearances in 2010, and a PCL title in 2009.

Maloney began his managerial career in 1991 as manager for Rookie Johnson City. Over the course of 17 seasons as a manager in the Cardinals' system, Maloney posted a record of 1016-870. In his three seasons at New Orleans, Maloney posted a 212-220 record. He has also been named Manager of the Year in three different leagues: the New York-Penn League (1992), the South Atlantic League (1993) and the Texas League (1998).

College Baseball Hall of Fame member and MLB All-Star Will Clark took over for the ailing Maloney at first and started every game from mid-1983 through the semifinals of the 1985 NCAA World Series for the Bulldogs. Maloney remarked about that season and took a light jab at Will "The Thrill" Clark.

"I am looking forward to managing the Mississippi Braves. I think we are going to be a great ballclub and have a lot of fun. I have been doing this a long time, and it's something that I really enjoy doing and look forward to seeing you all at the ballpark this summer."