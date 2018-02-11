Missouri outlasts Mississippi State 89-85 in overtime

COLUMBIA, Mo. - That's when the Bulldogs furiously came back to send things to overtime, yet still fall short to the Tigers by a score of 89-85. Led by eight points from Lamar Peters down the stretch of regulation, MSU went on a 17-0 run to lead by five early into the extra period.

Mizzou fought back to tie things up at 84 until Abdul Ado made one of two free throws to retake the lead with 39 seconds left. The Tigers got a go-ahead three from Kevin Puryear, which the Bulldogs thought they matched with a deep ball from Lamar Peters to take it back. But Peters was called for an offensive foul, leading Missouri to ice the game with free throws.

