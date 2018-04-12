MSU's Nick Weatherspoon returning for sophomore season

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WJTV - Mississippi State's Nick Weatherspoon tweeted Wednesday he will return to school.

Weatherspoon declared for the NBA Draft but did not hire an agent. The Velma Jackson alum averaged 10.8 PPG in his freshman season and was a finalist for the C Spire Howell Trophy.

Weatherspoon was one of three Bulldogs to declare for the draft. The other two our Nick's brother, Quinndary, along with rising junior Lamar Peters. Neither have decided on whether or not they will return to school. However, the two players did not hire an agent.