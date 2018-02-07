National Signing Day 2018: Jackson State

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Tony Hughes hauled in 12 new signees on Wednesday.

After signing 10 recruits during the new early signing period, the Tigers' total tally for their 2018 class is 22. The new signees are listed below. You can hear from some of them in the video above.

Kendarius Feazell / ATH / 6-3, 200 / Monticello, MS (Lawrence Co. HS)

Cameron Hines / WR / 6-0, 185 / Starkville, MS (Starkville HS)

Timontre Graham / LB / 6-0, 245 / Mobile, AL (LeFlore HS)

Tim Steward / LB / 5-11, 190 / Hazlehurst, MS (Hazlehurst HS)

Cameron Beal / OL / 6-3, 295 / Tuscaloosa, AL (Central HS)

Jack Strouse / QB / 6-3, 205 / Placentia, CA (El Dorado HS)

Cedric Dunbar / OL / 6-5, 330 / Natchez, MS (Cathedral HS)

Quinton Burns / DB / 6-1, 194 / Jackson, MS (Provine HS)

David Arrington IV / DB / 6-0, 160 / Montgomery, AL (Lee HS)

Timothy Robinson / LB / 5-11, 205 / Jackson, MS (Callaway HS)

Dwayne “DJ” Stevens / WR/TE / 6-3, 225 / Ridgeland, MS (Ridgeland HS)

Carl Jones / DE-LB / 6-2, 225 / Greenwood, MS (Greenwood HS)