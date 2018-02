National Signing Day 2018: Ole Miss

Matt Luke rounded out his first recruiting class at Ole Miss on Wednesday.

The Rebels' full 2018 signing class is listed below.

NOAH JEFFERSON

DT | 6-6 | 330 | Las Vegas, Nev. (Arizona Western College)

TYLAN KNIGHT

ATH | 5-7 | 170 | Pearl, Miss. (Pearl HS)

MILES BATTLE

WR | 6-4 | 187 | Houston, Texas (Cypress Creek HS)

KEVONTAE' RUGGS

LB | 6-4 | 190 | Montgomery, Ala. (Lee HS)

JAKOREY HAWKINS

DB | 6-0 | 185 | Montgomery, Ala. (Lee HS)

LUKE KNOX

LB | 6-4 | 210 | Brentwood, Tenn. (Brentwood Academy)

HAMILTON HALL

OL | 6-5 | 315 | Atlanta, Ga. (Chamblee Charter HS)

