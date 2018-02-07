National Signing Day 2018: Southern Miss

By: Tyler Greever

Posted: Feb 07, 2018 05:50 PM CST

Updated: Feb 07, 2018 05:50 PM CST

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - Jay Hopson has 23 total signees for his 2018 recruiting class.

Southern Miss added seven players on National Signing Day on Wednesday. You can view the full list below.

Curry Benn DB 6-0 170 New Orleans, La./Landry-Walker HS  
DeMichael Harris WR 5-10 175 Vicksburg, Miss./Hinds CC  
Ethan Edmondson DE 6-3 255 Scottsboro, Ala./Scottsboro HS  
Freddie Hartz LB 6-1 237 Morton, Miss./Morton HS  
Hayes Maples LB 6-2 235 Hattiesburg, Miss./Oak Grove HS  
Jemaurian "J.J." Jones             DB           6-1          190        Brookhaven, Miss./Brookhaven HS                                         
Jack Abraham QB 6-1 210 Oxford, Miss./NW Miss. CC  
Kameron King OL 6-2 275 Marshall, Texas/Marshall HS  
Neil McLaurin WR 6-2 195 Laurel, Miss./SW Miss. CC  
Nicario Harper DB 6-1 180 Atlanta, Ga./Carver HS  
Tairek Johnson OL 6-4 295 Corinth, Miss./NW Miss. CC  
Tate Whatley QB 6-2 185 Lakeland,FL/Lakeland Christian School  
Trace Clopton OL 6-2 292 Brookhaven, Miss./Brookhaven HS  
Ty'Ree Evans LB 6-3 220 Waynesboro, Miss./East Mississippi CC  
Ty Williams DB 5-11 175 Charleston, Miss./East Miss. CC  
Von'Darius Freeman DL 6-2 331 Ville Platte, La./SW Miss. CC  
Ky'el Hemby DB 6-1 205 Baltimore, Md./Iowa Western CC  
T.J. Harvey DS 6-0 210 Columbus, Ga./Shaw HS  
Nick Dawson DL 6-4 270 Rex, Ga./NE Oklahoma A&M  
Deuntra Hyman DL 6-4 235 Meridian, Miss./Meridian HS  
Trivenskey Mosley RB 5-11 195 Shreveport, La./Woodlawn HS  
Junior Carswell DL 6-5 290 Ponce de Leon, Fla./Freeport HS  
Malik Shorts DB 6-0 180 Bassfield, Miss./Jeff Davis County HS
