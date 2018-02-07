National Signing Day 2018: Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - Jay Hopson has 23 total signees for his 2018 recruiting class.
Southern Miss added seven players on National Signing Day on Wednesday. You can view the full list below.
|Curry Benn
|DB
|6-0
|170
|New Orleans, La./Landry-Walker HS
|DeMichael Harris
|WR
|5-10
|175
|Vicksburg, Miss./Hinds CC
|Ethan Edmondson
|DE
|6-3
|255
|Scottsboro, Ala./Scottsboro HS
|Freddie Hartz
|LB
|6-1
|237
|Morton, Miss./Morton HS
|Hayes Maples
|LB
|6-2
|235
|Hattiesburg, Miss./Oak Grove HS
|Jemaurian "J.J." Jones
|DB
|6-1
|190
|Brookhaven, Miss./Brookhaven HS
|Jack Abraham
|QB
|6-1
|210
|Oxford, Miss./NW Miss. CC
|Kameron King
|OL
|6-2
|275
|Marshall, Texas/Marshall HS
|Neil McLaurin
|WR
|6-2
|195
|Laurel, Miss./SW Miss. CC
|Nicario Harper
|DB
|6-1
|180
|Atlanta, Ga./Carver HS
|Tairek Johnson
|OL
|6-4
|295
|Corinth, Miss./NW Miss. CC
|Tate Whatley
|QB
|6-2
|185
|Lakeland,FL/Lakeland Christian School
|Trace Clopton
|OL
|6-2
|292
|Brookhaven, Miss./Brookhaven HS
|Ty'Ree Evans
|LB
|6-3
|220
|Waynesboro, Miss./East Mississippi CC
|Ty Williams
|DB
|5-11
|175
|Charleston, Miss./East Miss. CC
|Von'Darius Freeman
|DL
|6-2
|331
|Ville Platte, La./SW Miss. CC
|Ky'el Hemby
|DB
|6-1
|205
|Baltimore, Md./Iowa Western CC
|T.J. Harvey
|DS
|6-0
|210
|Columbus, Ga./Shaw HS
|Nick Dawson
|DL
|6-4
|270
|Rex, Ga./NE Oklahoma A&M
|Deuntra Hyman
|DL
|6-4
|235
|Meridian, Miss./Meridian HS
|Trivenskey Mosley
|RB
|5-11
|195
|Shreveport, La./Woodlawn HS
|Junior Carswell
|DL
|6-5
|290
|Ponce de Leon, Fla./Freeport HS
|Malik Shorts
|DB
|6-0
|180
|Bassfield, Miss./Jeff Davis County HS
