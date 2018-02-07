National Signing Day: Mississippi State

By: Tyler Greever

Posted: Feb 07, 2018 05:51 PM CST

Updated: Feb 07, 2018 05:51 PM CST

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) - Joe Moorhead rounded out his first recruiting class at Mississippi State on Wednesday.

The full Bulldog 2018 signing class can be seen below.

Aaron Brule

 LB 6-1 206 Metairie, LA (Archbishop Rummel HS)
Jaden Crumedy* DE 6-5 233 Hattiesburg, MS (Oak Grove HS)
Brad Cumbest* TE 6-5 235 Hurley, MS (East Central HS)
Esaias Furdge DB 5-11 162 Clarksdale, MS (Clarksdale HS)
Cameron Gardner* TE 6-4 215 Starkville, MS (Starkville HS)
Stephen Guidry*^ WR 6-4 185 New Roads, LA (Hinds [MS] HS)
Malik Heath* WR 6-3 205 Jackson, MS (Callaway HS)
Devonta Jason*^ WR 6-3 195 New Orleans, LA (Landry-Walker HS)
Jett Johnson* LB 6-2 225 Tupelo, MS (Tupelo HS)
Kwatrivous Johnson* OL 6-7 360 Greenwood, MS (Greenwood HS)
Kameron Jones OL 6-5 295 Starkville, MS (Starkville HS)
Sh'Mar Kilby-Lane* OLB 6-2 225 Hollywood, FL (Copiah-Lincoln [MS] CC)
Fabien Lovett DT 6-3 300 Olive Branch, MS (Olive Branch HS)
Jalen Mayden* QB 6-2 215 Sachse. TX (Sachse HS)
Marcus Murphy*^ ATH 5-11 188 West Point, MS (West Point HS)
Johnquarise Patterson WR 6-0 170 Pearl, MS (Pearl HS)
Shawn Preston Jr.* DB 6-0 187 St. James, LA (St. James HS)
Jaylon Reed DB 6-0 178 Olive Branch, MS (Olive Branch HS)
Devon Robinson* DT 6-4 260 Memphis, TN (Whitehaven HS)
Geor'quarius Spivey* TE 6-4 220 Monroe, LA (Richwood HS)
Nathaniel Watson LB 6-2 214 Maplesville, AL (Maplesville HS)
La'Damian Webb* RB 5-8 185 Opelika, AL (Beauregard HS)
Cameron Young DE 6-3 310 Meadville, MS (Franklin County HS)
