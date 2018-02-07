National Signing Day: Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) - Joe Moorhead rounded out his first recruiting class at Mississippi State on Wednesday.
The full Bulldog 2018 signing class can be seen below.
|
Aaron Brule
|LB
|6-1
|206
|Metairie, LA (Archbishop Rummel HS)
|Jaden Crumedy*
|DE
|6-5
|233
|Hattiesburg, MS (Oak Grove HS)
|Brad Cumbest*
|TE
|6-5
|235
|Hurley, MS (East Central HS)
|Esaias Furdge
|DB
|5-11
|162
|Clarksdale, MS (Clarksdale HS)
|Cameron Gardner*
|TE
|6-4
|215
|Starkville, MS (Starkville HS)
|Stephen Guidry*^
|WR
|6-4
|185
|New Roads, LA (Hinds [MS] HS)
|Malik Heath*
|WR
|6-3
|205
|Jackson, MS (Callaway HS)
|Devonta Jason*^
|WR
|6-3
|195
|New Orleans, LA (Landry-Walker HS)
|Jett Johnson*
|LB
|6-2
|225
|Tupelo, MS (Tupelo HS)
|Kwatrivous Johnson*
|OL
|6-7
|360
|Greenwood, MS (Greenwood HS)
|Kameron Jones
|OL
|6-5
|295
|Starkville, MS (Starkville HS)
|Sh'Mar Kilby-Lane*
|OLB
|6-2
|225
|Hollywood, FL (Copiah-Lincoln [MS] CC)
|Fabien Lovett
|DT
|6-3
|300
|Olive Branch, MS (Olive Branch HS)
|Jalen Mayden*
|QB
|6-2
|215
|Sachse. TX (Sachse HS)
|Marcus Murphy*^
|ATH
|5-11
|188
|West Point, MS (West Point HS)
|Johnquarise Patterson
|WR
|6-0
|170
|Pearl, MS (Pearl HS)
|Shawn Preston Jr.*
|DB
|6-0
|187
|St. James, LA (St. James HS)
|Jaylon Reed
|DB
|6-0
|178
|Olive Branch, MS (Olive Branch HS)
|Devon Robinson*
|DT
|6-4
|260
|Memphis, TN (Whitehaven HS)
|Geor'quarius Spivey*
|TE
|6-4
|220
|Monroe, LA (Richwood HS)
|Nathaniel Watson
|LB
|6-2
|214
|Maplesville, AL (Maplesville HS)
|La'Damian Webb*
|RB
|5-8
|185
|Opelika, AL (Beauregard HS)
|Cameron Young
|DE
|6-3
|310
|Meadville, MS (Franklin County HS)
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
National Signing Day 2018: Ole Miss
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
National Signing Day 2018: Southern Miss
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Freemasons complain they are being stigmatized
- Low-key prosecutor escapes GOP fury as Trump winds whirl
- Teva chief reports 'strong progress' in restructuring plan
- Lawyer for Islamic State suspect: He didn't shoot police