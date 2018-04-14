Provine's De'Monte Russell commits to Mississippi State
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Provine defensive end De'Monte Russell is a four-star defensive end in the Class of 2019.
Russell is the 12th-ranked player in the state and and the 13th-ranked player in the nation at his position.
As of Friday, Mississippi State's Class of 2019 ranked 11th in the nation according to 247Sports.
More Stories
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Germany closing in on deal to buy 1st weapons-capable drone
- 'Winnie!' South Africa bids farewell to Madikizela-Mandela
- Syrians gather in capital in defiance after airstrikes
- Descalso drives in 4 runs in Arizona's 8-7 win over Dodgers