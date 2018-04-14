Provine's De'Monte Russell commits to Mississippi State

By: TJ Werre

Posted: Apr 13, 2018 09:55 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 13, 2018 09:59 PM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Provine defensive end De'Monte Russell is a four-star defensive end in the Class of 2019.

Russell is the 12th-ranked player in the state and and the 13th-ranked player in the nation at his position.

As of Friday, Mississippi State's Class of 2019 ranked 11th in the nation according to 247Sports.
 

