Rebels offense rocks Southern Miss

PEARL, Miss. – Thomas Dillard and Chase Cockrell each drove in three runs to lead No. 4 Ole Miss over No. 12 Southern Miss in an 11-3 triumph Tuesday night at Trustmark Park.

The Golden Eagles (22-10) fell for the fourth-straight time to the Rebels.

Matthew Guidry and Matt Wallner led the Golden Eagles with two hits apiece.

The Rebels (27-6) jumped out to the early lead with six runs on six hits in the second off, getting all of its runs off of starter J.C. Keys. The big blow was a three-run home run by Cockrell, which was his fourth of the season.

Keys suffered the loss for Southern Miss, by allowing six runs on five hits with two walks over 1 2/3 to fall to 2-3 on the year.

The Rebels added another run in the fourth on a RBI single by Dillard, but reliever Mason Strickland held Ole Miss in check other than that run for 5 1/3 innings allowing just three hits and a walk with three strikeouts.

Southern Miss tallied all its runs in the fifth. With one out, Gabe Montenegro walked. After a grand-rule double by Guidry, Reynolds knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly. Wallner then drove in a run with a single and Hunter Slater doubled into the rightfield corner to score Wallner, but was thrown out at third to end the frame.

The Rebels added one more in the eighth and three in the ninth to pull away in the contest.

Ole Miss starter Houston Roth (5-0) registered the victory by allowing three runs on five hits with four walks and seven strikeouts.

The Golden Eagles return to action this weekend when they continue their five-game road swing with a Conference USA series at FIU. The series in Miami starts Friday night at 6 p.m., CT.