Rebels wrap up spring as defense wins Grove Bowl 27-21

OXFORD, Miss, - Matt Luke's first spring as the official head coach of Ole Miss came to a close with Saturday's Grove Bowl.

The blue-clad Rebel defense topped the Ole Miss offense wearing red by a score of 27-21. DK Metcalf shined, going for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Jordan Ta'amu threw both of those scores to go with 190 yards.

"There's always room for improvement for me," Metcalf said. "Anytime I finish anything, I'm going to be a big critic of myself. I think I need to get better in some aspects of my game."

He's one of three leading receivers back for the Rebels, along with A.J. Brown and DaMarkus Lodge. Ta'amu also has four starting offensive linemen back and thinks his group made strides this spring.

"I felt like our offense as a whole progressed," Ta'amu said. "Getting rid of the ball, scrambling and just getting the first downs that we need and just working fast down the field, I feel like we did that."

Matt Luke came away impressed with his his starting quarterback's leadership.

"Everybody is rallying around Jordan," Luke said. "So I just want him to continue to be that leader, and I thought he did a great job with that in the spring."

On the defensive side of the ball, the Rebels are working on improving a unit that ranked 13th in the SEC in scoring defense and 14th in total defense. The biggest issue was stopping the run, as Ole Miss gave up the seventh most rushing yards per game in the nation.

Defensive coordinator Wesley McGriff has been trying to emphasize the needed improvement in defending the ground game all spring.

"Just stopping it is not good enough, we must take it away," McGriff said. "I think the guys did a tremendous job of taking ownership of severing their gaps and doing their job to prevent big plays in the running game."

"The offense was able to run the ball in the spring, but what I saw was progress," Luke said. "That's what you have to continue to do."

And that's the main theme of spring football Luke is trying to keep in mind: making progress while getting younger players some looks.

"I think that's what spring is for," Luke said. "It's for young guys and guys that are inexperienced to get in there and get a bunch of reps, and I thought that on both sides of the ball."

You can watch highlights from the game in the video at the top of the page.