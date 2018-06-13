St. Joseph's Tyler Brown takes home camp MVP honors
MADISON, Miss (WJTV) - A St. Joe offensive lineman took home MVP honors at the VTO showcase in Birmingham.
Bruins offensive lineman Tyler Brown, looks more like a defensive lineman, standing at 6'3" 295 pounds. But, officials at the VTO Elite 100 said the upcoming senior was the best o-lineman at the camp.
"I mean it was great feeling I had that day to receive that award cause it was a really long day. There was a bunch of offensive linemen and we were just competing against because there was more defensive lineman than offensive lineman and so we got a bunch of our reps in one on one three on twos. It was great to know I didn't go down there and come back empty handed."
One of the perks of the MVP award is that Tyler received an invite to the All-American Challenge Camp in Charlotte.
