Sports

St. Joseph's Tyler Brown takes home camp MVP honors

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2018 11:03 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2018 11:03 PM CDT

MADISON, Miss (WJTV) - A St. Joe offensive lineman took home MVP honors at the VTO showcase in Birmingham.

Bruins offensive lineman Tyler Brown, looks more like a defensive lineman, standing at 6'3" 295 pounds. But, officials at the VTO Elite 100 said the upcoming senior was the best o-lineman at the camp.


"I mean it was great feeling I had that day to receive that award cause it was a really long day. There was a bunch of offensive linemen and we were just competing against because there was more defensive lineman than offensive lineman and so we got a bunch of our reps in one on one three on twos. It was great to know I didn't go down there and come back empty handed."

One of the perks of the MVP award is that Tyler received an invite to the All-American Challenge Camp in Charlotte.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • A.M. Web Weather 6/4/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Web Weather 6/4/18

  • A.M. Web Weather 6/3/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Web Weather 6/3/18

  • A.M. Web Weather 6/1/18
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    A.M. Web Weather 6/1/18