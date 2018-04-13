The Wade Brothers

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) - Garrison and Christian Wade have always been competitive.

"Growing up, we spent a lot of time in sports," Garrison said. "if it wasn't basketball, we were at soccer or baseball or football, any kind of sport we could do."

While the fraternal twins share a passion for sports, they do have their differences.

"He's the cleaner one, I'm the messier one," Christian said.

"I like to keep my space clean, tidy. my car is always clean," Garrison said. "I'm a little more outgoing than he is."

"I'm more involved in the academic side of stuff where he's more devoted to athletics," Christian said.

And that's not to say Garrison doesn't do well. The standout basketball star will play college hoops in the Ivy League at Dartmouth.

"I spend a lot of time in the gym, trying to get right before the season," Garrison said.

"Ever since we were kids, he's kinda better at athletics," Christian said. I've sorta found my niche in track and field."

The twins niche together at school is student government.

Christian is president and Garrison is vice president.

The two ran on the same ticket a year after Garrison lost in his run for president as a junior.

"That didn't really work out for him so in 12th grade, when it was my turn, he really wanted to run," Christian said. "I thought it would be a good idea if we ran on the same ticket. I chose him as my vice president and we ended up winning."

Garrison laughed when asked if it was a bit of a blow to his ego to run with his brother.

"If people thought that i couldn't be reigned in, he would reign me in," Garrison said. "If people thought he wasn't outgoing enough, I step up in that category. So we kinda cover each others weaknesses."

And that's because they draw strength from each other.

"Me and Christian talk everyday. we always talk on the way home or when we're at home," Garrison said. "He'll come in my room sometimes when i'm doing homework. We'll just talk. We have a really, really close relationship."

It's a relationship that will change after graduation. The twins will be at different schools. It's a change Christian says should happen, but at the same time, they both say it won't be easy.

"we spent pretty much every day together since birth. so i'm gonna miss him a little bit."

Garrison paused.

"A lot."