Victoria Vivians selected 8th overall in WNBA Draft
WJTV - Victoria Vivians is a first-round pick in the WNBA Draft.
The Mississippi State and Scott Central product was selected 8th overall in Thursday's WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.
Vivians is the second all-time leading scorer at MSU. She also won the C Spire Gillom Trophy in all four years of college.
