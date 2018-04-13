Victoria Vivians selected 8th overall in WNBA Draft

WJTV - Victoria Vivians is a first-round pick in the WNBA Draft.

The Mississippi State and Scott Central product was selected 8th overall in Thursday's WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.

Vivians is the second all-time leading scorer at MSU. She also won the C Spire Gillom Trophy in all four years of college.

 

 

 

