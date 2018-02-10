VIDEO: Watch Erin Hamlin's first-ever attempt at luge

Erin Hamlin is now a star on the international stage after she led Team USA in the Olympics' opening ceremony, but her four-time Olympic career has humble beginnings.

Hamlin's first-ever attempt at the sport happened by chance at Schiller Park in Syracuse, NY. The USA Luge organization hosted an event to introduce young people to the sport.

News cameras from our sister station in Syracuse were there in August 1999 when a 12-year-old Hamlin and her brother, joined by her mom and aunt from Liverpool, went down the hill in a luge for the first time.

Months later, she was mailed a letter invited to begin training and competing because of her performance that summer day.