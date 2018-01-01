Pine Belt

Pine Belt
City of Laurel awarded housing grant for close to $500,000
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

City of Laurel awarded housing grant for close to $500,000

Pine Belt
Domestic dispute leads to apartment fire, 2 arrested
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Domestic dispute leads to apartment fire, 2 arrested

Pine Belt
Police: Death investigation ruled as an auto-pedestrian accident
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Police: Death investigation ruled as an auto-pedestrian accident

Pine Belt
Man arrested and charged in drive-by shooting
 Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved

Man arrested and charged in drive-by shooting

Pine Belt
One arrested in Laurel on charges of Injuring a K-9; one suspect still at large
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

One arrested in Laurel on charges of Injuring a K-9; one suspect still at large

More stories from the Pine Belt

Hattiesburg, MS 39401

62°F

Clear Feels like 62°
  • 21%
  • 21°
  • 6:53 AM
  • 5:26 PM

TONIGHT

37°F

  • %
  • 5:26 PM