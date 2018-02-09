Olympic visitors cause prices to skyrocket at PyeongChang fish market
PYEONGCHANGE, South Korea - You can't visit a South Korean restaurant without enjoying some type of seafood.
Most fish can be purchased at popular fish markets found across the country.
The Ocean District in PyeongChang has noticed an increase in the price of fish during the Olympics because of the influx of people visiting.
"It’s not a little bit. It is much," said Korean resident Hyun.
Seafood is a staple of Korean dining, which is why the fishing industry is booming in the country. Despite the price change, the locals continue to buy.
“We don’t have any choice,” Hyun said.
Finding seafood in South Korea is easy; cooking it is the hard part.
