#WinterOlympics: Team USA gets pumped up on social media

Posted: Feb 09, 2018 12:32 PM CST

Updated: Feb 09, 2018 12:35 PM CST

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WFLA) - The 2018 Olympic Games opening ceremony airs Friday night and Team USA is sharing their passion for the epic traditions.

Team USA shared the big news on social media of Erin Hamlin being chosen to lead the pack at the opening ceremony.

Officials said she had now reached the epitome of being an Olympian.

But not everyone is happy about it.

Another 2018 Team USA athlete shared his frustration with the flag carrier selection online.

He said the pick was made "dishonorably" by a simple coin toss.

One hopeful Olympic figure skater shared the most adorable video of herself when she was first learning to skate.

She captioned this moment on Twitter saying the footage was taken 19 years and 1 day ago.

Past Olympians are also joining in on the social media fun to reminisce.

One swimming champ who won gold in Barcelona in 1992 said on Twitter she will be sleeping in her team USA beenie to prepare for the games to kick off.

Even the official Olympics Twitter page is throwing it back to 20 years ago at the opening ceremony in Japan.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

  • Meet the Team
    Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Meet the Team

Don't Miss

  • Operation Tornado iPad Contest
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Operation Tornado iPad Contest

  • Caring for MS

    Caring for MS

  • Cool Schools on WJTV
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cool Schools on WJTV

Latest News - Local

Video Center