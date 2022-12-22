Skip to content
WJTV
Jackson
16°
Jackson
16°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State
Regional News
National
International
Jackson’s Water Crisis
12 News Connect
12 News Investigates
Automotive News
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
Crime Crisis: Focused on Solutions
Entertainment
Lottery
Watch Live
WJTV Mobile Apps
Press Releases
Top Stories
Panel shares hopes and visions for Myanmar’s future
Man arrested after attempting to assault West Monroe …
Video surfaces of LCA president at Jan. 6 insurrection
Video
Authorities release more information on Millhaven …
Politics
Election
Focused on Politics
Mississippi Insight
Washington DC
Politics from The Hill
Top Stories
Trump blasts Jan. 6 committee’s final report …
Top Stories
Transcripts reveal link between Trump, fake electors
Top Stories
Lawmakers push for TikTok ban for gov’t devices
Video
Rep.-elect George Santos says he’ll address questions
EXPLAINER: What’s the debate over releasing Trump’s …
Senate passes $1.7 trillion bill to fund gov’t, aid …
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Severe Weather
Live Cameras
Operation Tornado
Sports
The Sports Zone
The O.T.
SEC Football
SWAC
The Big Game
Geaux Black and Gold
Pine Belt News
Pine Belt
Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast
Living Local
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Cool Schools
Focused On Health
Focused On Mississippi
Friday Fur Babies
Gas Tank Getaways
Home for the Holidays
Living Local Videos
Morning ‘Sip
Remarkable Women: Mississippi
Shop Local Buy Local
Jobs
Virtual Job Fair
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Contests
WJTV Home for the Holidays 2022
Pro Football Challenge
Remarkable Women Nominations
Contest Winners
Search
Please enter a search term.
We’re sorry!
The page you are looking for can’t be found.
The story, page, or video you were trying to access may have been moved.
There might have been a typo in the link you used to get here.
search WJTV
Search
Please enter a search term.