BEIJING (AP) — Kaillie Humphries skipped the last day of women’s monobob training at the Beijing Olympics and let the rest of the field know that her work was done. She was ready.

Humphries is competing for the first time in the Olympics as an American citizen and she grabbed control of the inaugural monobob competition.

The reigning world monobob champion finished two runs in 2 minutes, 9.10 seconds to give her a massive lead of 1.04 seconds over second-place Christine de Bruin of Canada. De Bruin’s time was 2:10.14.

Laura Nolte of Germany was third in 2:10.32 and three-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor of the United States was right in the medal hunt.