Teen drowns in Rankin County pond

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies said a teen drowned in a pond on Friday, September 11. The incident happened at 6:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Holly Bush Road.

The caller told deputies her grandson was fishing in the pond and had fallen in the water. He did not resurface.

First responders from Reservoir Fire Department, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office, Rankin EOC and Pafford Ambulance Service responded to the scene. The firefighters and deputies located the victim and brought the victim to the shore.

Once on shore, CPR was started by first responders. Pafford Ambulance transported the victim to Flowood River Oaks. The victim was transferred from River Oaks to UMMC for further treatment, but he later passed away

