Which new car accessories are best?

Purchasing a new car is always an exciting and memorable experience. Whether it’s your first vehicle or a model you’ve had your eye on for a while, owning a new car also comes with added responsibilities. New car owners will likely want to invest in a few necessary items to help with regular maintenance and upkeep, as well as some accessories to enhance their overall driving experience. From seat cushions to jumper cables, the best items for your new car will keep you comfortable, safe and ready to hit the road.

What are the best new car accessories to buy?

Phone mount

WixGear Magnetic Phone Holder

Holding your phone while navigating isn’t only dangerous and distracting, but also illegal in many states. A sturdy magnetic car phone mount, like this model from WixGear, allows you to conveniently attach your phone to the air vent mount using a magnetic plate. This hands-free device also lets the driver adjust and swivel their phone to their desired viewing angle.

Charger

Anker Mini Aluminum Car Charger

If your car doesn’t offer a USB charging port, you’ll benefit from this compact and quick-charging Anker model. Compatible with most phones and tablets, you can charge up to two devices at once at a significantly faster rate than similar options. The aluminum alloy construction will mesh nicely with stylish dashboards and interiors.

Seat cushion

Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion

Designed for use in a variety of locations, from the car to the office to your home, these memory foam cushions will add an extra level of comfort, especially on long drives and road trips. The strategically placed ventilation holes create more consistent airflow to keep you cool. Those dealing with back problems will also enjoy advanced lumbar support.

Seat covers

Black Panther Car Seat Covers

When it comes to a new car, nothing will bring down the mood like a stain on your brand new seats. These Black Panther seat covers are available in a variety of color options to match your style, all while keeping the original fabric clean and protected. With a breathable design, airbag compatibility, non-slip construction and quick installation process, you’ll be just as impressed by their functionality as you will be by their appearance.

Vacuum

BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum

Another way to stay on top of your new car’s cleanliness is to invest in a powerful portable vacuum. This lightweight, portable dustbuster has a long nozzle so you can access all of the hard-to-reach areas and crevices between the seats and armrests. It also has two speed modes and an additional Powerboost function to remove larger dirt or debris.

Trash can

BMZX Car Trash Can with Lid

A cup holder trash can is another useful car accessory that helps with cleanliness and organization. Fitting securely in most cup holders or side door compartments, this small and sleek trash can features a lid and has a total capacity of 15 ounces. You can also use it to hold small accessories, keys, coins and more.

Dash cam

Garmin Dash Cam Tandem

Accidents happen, but with a reliable vehicle dashcam, you’ll have greater protection against hit and runs, theft, purposeful vehicle damage and more. This Garmin dashcam records in high-definition 1440p resolution for consistently clear video. Sporting an automatic parking mode feature and interior night vision mode, you’ll be covered in every situation.

Tire pressure gauge

TireTrek Tire Gauge

A trustworthy tire pressure gauge will help ensure your tires are filled to the recommended PSI, which improves fuel economy and guarantees optimal performance. The TireTrek analog gauge doesn’t require any batteries so it’s always ready to go, while the flexible hose gives you convenient access to the air valve. This specific model can be used on most cars, trucks and SUVs.

Jumper cables

Energizer Jumper Cables

No car is complete without a trusty set of jumper cables. These Energizer cables are more than long enough to reach the battery of an adjacent vehicle. These jumper cables also sport a 2-year warranty.

Window scraper

Snow MOOver Extendable Ice Scraper

While not everyone will need an ice scraper for their new car, anyone living in areas with harsh winters will be sure to find this 39-inch Snow MOOver handy. The comfortable handle features a cushioned grip, while the foam head won’t cause any scratches or damage to your car’s windows or body.

Window shades

Enovoe Car Window Shade

Anyone with young children or those who want to keep their new car cool in hot weather will want to consider these Enovoe window shades. Designed to block up to 97 percent of UV rays, they keep the sun out of your passenger’s eyes while also preventing your car from heating up. The installation process is quick and simple and the mesh construction allows for clear visibility.

Air freshener

Febreze Car Air Fresheners

Most people enjoy the “new car” smell, but unfortunately, it doesn’t last forever. These compact Febreze air fresheners clip easily onto the vent and provide up to 30 days of fresh scent and impressive odor elimination. This value four-pack includes two distinct scents, so you can mix it up or stick with your favorite.

