Newer Jeep Grand Cherokee models are being recalled for a potential loss of steering control, the NHTSA disclosed Monday. The recall encompasses 89,372 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L models from the 2021-2023 model years.

An error on the assembly line led to the incorrect installation of a steering column shaft, Jeep uncovered. The incorrectly installed intermediate shaft could disconnect from the U-joint, which essentially transmits the steering wheel actions to the steering rack, thereby making the SUV turn. The disconnection could result in a loss of steering control and an increased risk of a crash.

Jeep said drivers may notice more play in the steering wheel, and there may be a noise when turning. These could be signals of the intermediate shaft disconnecting.

There have been 15 warranty claims but no known field reports from the issue, according to Jeep and parent company Stellantis.

The recall includes 35,407 units of the 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L three-row SUV, as well as 53,965 units of the 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Jeep will properly reinstall the shaft and assembly at no cost to owners, and reimburse owners with proof of receipt who have had the work done. Owners can expect notification by mail as early as July 7. For more info, contact Jeep customer service at 1-800-853-1403 or visit Jeep’s recall site here.

