The Land Rover Range Rover was redesigned for 2023, and the latest SUV has spawned its first special edition.

Called the Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition, the special SUV takes its name from the Deer Valley Resort ski resort located in Park City, Utah. Just 20 examples are available with prices starting at $166,475, including a $1,475 destination charge.

The basis of the vehicle is the range-topping Autobiography grade, which comes with a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8 good for 523 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.3 seconds. All 20 examples will come with the same red exterior, 23-inch SV Bespoke satin gray wheels, and an interior combining black and white tones.

The vehicles will also come with door sills with “DEER VALLEY EDITION” and “1 of 20” scripts, and the signatures of skiing champions Lindsey Vonn and Ted Ligety on the cupholder cover.

Also included with the vehicle are two Ikon passes good for lift tickets, a three-day stay at Deer Valley Resort, and two sets of skis from Hinterland Skis. The skis also come with a personal fitting session.

Land Rover will also donate $5,000 from the sale of each vehicle to Youth Sports Alliance, an organization that helps youth of the greater Park City area to take part in sports.

