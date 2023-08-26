The 2024 Jeep Wrangler is here, but many owners likely won’t want to keep their vehicles stock for long. Jeep knows that, which is why it’s offering parts from American Expedition Vehicles (AEV) to enhance the updated Wrangler’s off-road capability.

AEV packages for the 2024 Wrangler follow the limited number of 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 20th Anniversary Edition models the off-road brand issued earlier this year. Customer response was enthusiastic—the 20th Anniversary Editions sold out in just two hours—so Jeep is making AEV upgrades more widely available for the 2024 model year.

Three AEV packages are available for the 2024 Wrangler: Upcountry, Upcountry+, and Level II.

Priced at $7,476, the Upcountry package includes an AEV 2.0-inch suspension lift kit, jack base, and the company’s ProCal module for recalibrating various vehicle software like the speedometer and tire pressure monitors to suit related off-road upgrades. The package also adds 35-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires with satin black AEV Pintler wheels, along with Mopar fender flares and a spare tire relocation kit.

2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon with AEV Level II upfit package

The Upcountry+ package costs $11,599. It includes all of the features from the base Upcountry package, plus a new front bumper and skid plate and an AEV front-camera relocation kit.

The Rubicon-exclusive Level II package adds 37-inch BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 tires, mounted to AEV Savegre II satin-black wheels. It also includes the company’s 2.5-inch DualSport suspension with Bilstein 5100 shocks, a new steering damper, and a more extensive array of body modifications. The AEV front bumper and skid plate are included, along with a winch, AEV 7000 series lights, and an AEV rear bumper and tire carrier.

2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Rubicon with AEV Level II upfit package

It may be the biggest upgrade, but the Level II package also carries the biggest price tag. It costs $20,049 for a gasoline Wrangler Rubicon and $22,099 for the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid, which also gets 4.56 gearing as part of the package.

Jeep didn’t say how many AEV Wranglers it planned to sell, but noted that everything is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Vehicles will ship directly from the factory in Toledo, Ohio, to AEV for upfitting, and then to a customer’s dealer of choice.

Related Articles