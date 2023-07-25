The Subaru BRZ tS returns for the 2024 model year with upgraded suspension and brakes, as well as some mild visual tweaks.

Subaru previously offered a tS version of the first-generation BRZ, but this this is the first time the second-generation BRZ, which launched as a 2022 model, has received the same treatment. As before, the BRZ tS is developed by Subaru Tecnica International (STI). While “tS” badges mark the BRZ as a milder “tuned by STI” model, the absence of the WRX STI means there are no full-fledged STI models in Subaru’s U.S. lineup to compare it to.

Nonetheless, the 2024 Subaru BRZ tS benefits from meaningful performance upgrades, including new STI-tuned suspension with Hitachi dampers, and Brembo brake hardware, including gold-painted 4-piston front and 2-piston rear calipers, with larger pads and rotors. The package also includes Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires mounted on 18-inch wheels.

2024 Subaru BRZ tS

These additions are similar to the new performance package made available for 2024 on the BRZ’s Toyota GR86 twin. That package also includes Brembo brakes, as well as ZF Sachs dampers. Toyota has said its package can also be retrofitted to 2022 and 2023 GR86 models with 18-inch wheels, but Subaru has made the BRZ tS a distinct trim level, so it’s unlikely the performance hardware will be available for existing cars.

No changes were made to the 2.4-liter boxer-4 engine. It makes the same 228 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque as the standard BRZ. Unlike the regular BRZ, though, the tS will be available only with a 6-speed manual transmission (a 6-speed automatic is optional on other models) sending power to the rear wheels.

Exterior changes are subtle, consisting of tS badges, black trim for the mirrors and shark-fin antenna, and a dark-gray finish for the wheels, all of which pair with any of the standard BRZ colors. The previous-generation BRZ tS’ big rear spoiler is nowhere to be found.

2024 Subaru BRZ tS

The interior gets black leather upholstery with tS-exclusive blue contrast stitching on the front seat bolsters, steering wheel, shifter boot, and parking brake boot. The 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster displays STI graphics. The tS is based on the BRZ Limited grade, so it also comes with an upgraded audio system, heated exterior mirrors, blind-spot monitors, rear cross-traffic alerts, active lane control, and adaptive headlights.

Those driver aids are added on top of the EyeSight package standard on all BRZ models, including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warnings, and lead vehicle start alert. These features were previously available only on cars with automatic transmissions, but availability extends to manual-equipped cars for 2024.

The 2024 Subaru BRZ tS is scheduled to reach U.S. dealerships in the first quarter of 2024. Pricing will be announced closer to the on-sale date.

Related Articles