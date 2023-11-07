The next Ram 1500 pickup will take on a three-prong approach: the redesigned lineup features three gas engines, the previously announced Ram REV battery-electric truck, and the new Ramcharger model that will always be powered by a battery but have an engine-generator to charge the battery and extend the range.

Ram announced the new lineup on Tuesday, confirming the Ramcharger model for the first time.

While the fully electric Ram REV will offer two battery pack sizes with 168 or 229 kwh, the 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger will be a plug-in series hybrid with a 92-kwh battery that will supply up to 145 miles of range. From there, a 3.6-liter V-6 will act as a generator to charge the battery and extend the range another 545 miles to 690 miles. Each motor is part of an electric drive unit that also includes the gearbox and power electronics. The engine can deliver 130 kw (174 hp) of continuous output or 190 kw (253 hp) of peak output, though Ram hasn’t detailed how the engine will run (at what revs, how often, etc.) to charge the battery. The front motor can be disconnected for better efficiency.

The Ramcharger will ride on the new ladder-frame STLA Frame platform shared with the Ram REV, though it will be modified to fit the front engine. The battery will sit in the middle of the frame in front of a 27-gallon gas tank. The system will act much like the Chevrolet Volt from more than a decade ago, but it will never give the engine a direct connection to the wheels, so the battery will always supply the power.

Ram will outfit the Ramcharger with an advanced suspension consisting of a short-long arm geometry up front with cast-aluminum lower control arms, a multilink independent rear suspension, adaptive dampers, and air springs with up to five inches of ground clearances. The truck will ride on sturdier LT tires mounted on eight-lug wheels.

A 250-kw motor will sit at the front axle and a 238-kw motor will be located at the rear for all-wheel drive and a total of 663 hp and 615 lb-ft of torque. Ram quotes eye-popping performance numbers: 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds, 2,625 pounds of payload capacity, and the ability to tow up to 14,000 pounds.

Drivers will be able to choose normal, max-regen, or one-pedal driving modes through a switch on the steering wheel. Next to the electronic shifter will sit buttons for three powertrain drive modes: Electric+, E-Save, and Eco. In Electric+ the power comes from the battery and works with the engine-generator. The first 145 miles are EV only, which will run down the battery, at which point the engine comes on to charge the battery. E-Save mode runs the engine to charge the battery so it can propel the vehicle. Eco mode will be the most efficient. It prioritizes electric-only driving, and adjusts the pedal mapping and climate control to optimize range. Ram will also offer Auto, Sport, Snow, Tow, and Off-road driving modes.

The Ramcharger will come with a 12-volt battery that will prevent radio interference. Its lithium-ion battery can charge at a rate of 11 kw on a 240-volt outlet or add 50 miles of range in 10 minutes on a DC fast charger thanks to a 400-volt electrical system. It’s also capable of bidirectional charging, offering vehicle-to-vehicle or vehicle-to-home charging. A power panel in the bed can also provide power for tools at a rate of 3.8 kw for 110-volt items or 7.2 kw for 240-volt items such as circular saws.

Styling is similar to the Ram REV. It features LED headlights that send horizontal elements into the large grille, and at the rear the taillights extend into the tailgate to provide a unique light signature.

Ram hasn’t detailed the full model lineup yet, but it did say the Ramcharger will be offered in the new top-end Tungsten trim level, which will turn up the luxury to new levels for those who just can’t spend enough on their trucks. Every Ramcharger will come with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.5-inch portrait-style center touchscreen, and a 10.3-inch front passenger screen will be available.

Two active driver-assist systems will be offered, with one that requires the driver’s hands to remain on the steering wheel and another that will allow limited hands-free driving; both will require the driver to pay attention to the road. The Ramcharger will also offer automatic parking.

The Ramcharger is due to hit the market late in 2024 or early 2025. Ram said it is to be determined if it will qualify for the EV federal tax credit. Pricing, a complete model lineup, and full equipment will be available closer to launch.

